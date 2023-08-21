SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Don’t panic, the fires (you may see) at Syracuse Hancock International Airport were set intentionally.

The flames are from the 174th Attack Wing’s Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting (ARFF) teams, who are working on fire training for the next few days.

Courtesy of Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

This year, the training will be from Aug. 21 through Aug. 23 but is held annually on both aircraft and structural fires.

“Each day will start with structural fire training off-site in the Town of Clay at a fire training facility. Then, each afternoon, the training will move to our old runway,” said the Syracuse airport.

The Syracuse Airport’s Comms Team explains that doing both live fire training and structural fire training takes extensive coordination with a variety of stakeholders, both on and off airport property.

The list of organizations that have to be looped in/coordinated with includes the following:

Airport Authority (them, Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, operator of the airport)

FAA Air Traffic Control Tower

SRAA Airport Operations team

174th Attack Wing full time ARFF force and guard component

The Syracuse Airport told NewsChannel 9 that if you look on Google Maps on the satellite view, you can make it out and it has large “X’s” on it to indicate the runway is no longer in use. There, an aircraft fire simulator (fueled by propane) will be the main focus of training. There’s also an evening/nighttime requirement, so every evening, training will occur on the same simulator.

NewsChannel 9 asked if they ever received any sort of alarming messages from those passing by without context or awareness of the fire training, but the airport didn’t have any good stories to share.

They said that they try their best to get the word out beforehand, and if anyone does have any concerns, they work diligently to get back to them in a timely manner.

Monday morning, Aug. 21, they shared a Tweet warning those of this week’s fires.