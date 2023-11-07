SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another nonstop flight has been added to Syracuse Hancock International Airport’s (SYR) lineup.

Delta Airlines is returning the flight from Syracuse to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) this upcoming summer. You can expect them to takeoff beginning June 7, 2024.

The nonstop flights from Syracuse to Minneapolis-St. Paul are scheduled to depart Syracuse at approximately 6:45 a.m. with an estimated arrival time into MSP at 8:15 a.m. (Central Time,) according to the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority.

The aircraft is a Airbus 319 with 132 seats and three classes.

“The resumption of daily, year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse to MSP is a huge win for both our business and leisure travelers,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Central New York’s travel demand – especially westward – continues to soar and the addition of this daily service helps meet that demand.”

The service will also supply fliers with connections to San Francisco, California, San Jose, California, and Boise, Idaho.

And in tying things back to Central New York, Boise is where Micron’s headquarters are.

Flights on the resumed route went on sale over the weekend and can be viewed, along with specific inbound and outbound schedules, at Delta’s website.