UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that they have impounded 5 dirt bikes, 2 misdemeanors, and 12 other traffic tickets issued after an ATV detail conducted in North and East Utica on May 5th.

According to police, repeated community complaints lead to the Utica Police Department Patrol Division conducting a motorbike/ATV enforcement detail primarily in North and East Utica neighborhoods.

As a result, three unidentified juveniles were stopped, but due to their ages, were not given any charges. Five dirt bikes were impounded, twelve traffic tickets, and two misdemeanor charges were issued. It was a year ago that the City of Utica passed legislation that set fines, as well as impound fees for any resident or visitor who is caught operating unauthorized ATV/motorbikes within city limits, city parks, or playgrounds, and that you may be arrested, issued a ticket, and/or have your device impounded if you are caught operating one.

UPD is asking parents to educate their children on these rules and not allow them to ride these types of devices in a fashion not permitted by law.

Illegal motorized devices:

• Motorized Scooter – a device with a motor attached and a handlebar for a standing rider. An example of a motorized scooter is the device called the Go-ped®.

• Mini-bike – a small, motorized device with two wheels and created for off-road use. A mini-bike does not qualify as a moped, a motorcycle, or an ATV.

• Off-road Motorcycle (Dirt Bike) – A motorcycle designed for use on off-road trails or in off-road competitions. Unless exempt, these vehicles must be registered as ATVs.

You can learn more about registering an ATV by visiting https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/register-atv

• Go-Kart – a small, motorized device with four wheels, created for off-road use. You cannot register a go-kart as a motor vehicle or ATV because a go-kart does not have the same equipment.

• Golf Cart (also referred to as Golf Car or Neighborhood Electric Vehicle) – a small, motorized device with four wheels designed to carry people. You cannot register a golf cart as an ATV. Many low-speed vehicles are similar in appearance to a golf cart and can be registered and driven on New York State highways. 1

• Motor-assisted Bicycle – a bicycle to which a small motor is attached. A motor-assisted bicycle does not qualify for registration as a motorcycle, moped, or ATV and does not have the same equipment.

Go to https://dmv.ny.gov/ or https://ecode360.com/UT2994 for more information.