ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Yorkers can now pre-screen their application for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID digitally prior to visiting the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Customers can use this option to know whether they have the verification documents required to successfully complete their transaction at the DMV.

DMV has developed a new digital pre-screening process at its newly opened ‘Innovation Center’ located at 6 Empire State Plaza in Albany, in Core 3 of the Swan Street Building. This pre-screening option is also available to customers who complete their transactions at a DMV office in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, and Onondaga counties.

Additional offices will become available throughout the state and will also offer this service starting in the fall. DMV encourages individuals to apply for REAL ID or Enhanced ID before the federal deadline next year.

Beginning on May 3, 2023, a standard license or non-driver ID will no longer be accepted to fly within the United States. The federal REAL ID Act will require all domestic air travelers to have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, ID card, or Passport to get through security and board the plane.

Additionally, an Enhanced ID costs $30 extra and can be used as identification when returning to the United States by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, and some countries in the Caribbean. DMV also issued guidance to help customers avoid the top 5 most common mistakes people make when seeking to get a REAL ID.