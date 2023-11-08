ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As winter slowly approaches, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New Yorkers to register their snowmobiles. Registrations must be renewed annually.

“Winter activities like snowmobiling are important to many of us here in New York,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair. “DMV is happy to assist customers in getting their snowmobiles registered and ready for use, and we urge all enthusiasts to ride responsibly and never while they are impaired.”

All snowmobiles must be registered and have a validation sticker. Owners who complete an online registration can print a temporary certificate that is valid for up to 15 days. The DMV will mail a permanent registration card with the validation sticker. There is no additional charge for the temporary certificate.

Snowmobilers who need to renew their registrations can do so online, by mail, or in person at a DMV office. Riders must always carry registration and proof of insurance documents. More information about registering can be found on the DMV’s website.