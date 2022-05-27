ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) reminds New Yorkers who wish to vote in the Primary Election that the deadline to register online through the DMV or in person at their local Board of Elections (BOE) is June 3. This year, Primary Election Day in New York State is June 28.

Officials said mailed registration applications must be postmarked no later than June 3, and received by the BOE no later than June 8, to be eligible to vote in the Primary Election. New Yorkers can apply in person at the DMV when they complete a driver’s license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction. However, you must have a reservation to visit a DMV office.

To apply to register using the DMV website, customers must enter information from their New York State driver’s license, permit, or non-driver ID, along with their date of birth, and current zip code with the last four digits of their Social Security Number, and email address. The information provided is validated to ensure accuracy and security.

Those who already have a license, permit, or non-driver ID can visit the DMV website. The DMV does not approve or deny voter registration applications. Voter registration applications are sent to the County Board of Elections for review and action, which will notify applicants.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must:

be a United States citizen;

be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18);

be a resident of this state and the county, city, or village for at least 30 days before the election;

not be in prison for a felony conviction;

not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;

not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

Upon completion, DMV sends the voter registration applications to the County Board of Elections for review and action. Once processed, the county will notify the applicants either that they are registered to vote or that additional information is needed to complete the application.