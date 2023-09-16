ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CEO of DocGo, the company that signed a large contract to help New York City with the migrant crisis, has resigned. A notice of Anthony Capone’s departure was obtained by NEWS10.

His resignation, which was handed in on Friday, is effective immediately. Capone cited “personal reasons” for stepping down. News of his resignation also comes after a Times Union report that states Capone allegedly lied about his graduate degree from Clarkson University.

The resignation comes as controversy grows around DocGo and whether they’re providing the promised services to asylum seekers.

The New York Department of State is conducting an audit of security firms hired by DocGo. The New York attorney general is also looking into the for-profit company. A report in The New York Times said the AG is investigating for possible violations of state and federal laws over the people in DocGo’s care.

New York City originally gave DocGo a $432 million contract to help with the relocation of migrants in the city. New York City’s comptroller, however, said he will not be approving the contract.

“This contract just raised too many questions about its budget, about its vendor integrity, about its subcontractors, and in particular, about how they were chosen given that they didn’t have any experience providing shelter or services to immigrants or asylum seekers previously,” NYC Comptroller Brad Lander previously told NEWS10.

Town leaders in the Capital Region had expressed frustration with DocGo, claiming the company was not being transparent nor providing the proper resources for asylum seekers that had been transported to the area.

Lee Bienstock will take over as the new CEO effective immediately. Bienstock was the company’s president and chief operating officer.