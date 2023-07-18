CONEWANGO, Pa. (WIVB) — The owners of a heroic canine named Tucker are going to be $2,000 richer on Tuesday.
Thanks to Tucker’s barking in rural Pennsylvania, Ron and Cindy Ecklund were able to help authorities capture Michael Burham, the Jamestown homicide suspect who spent more than a week on the run after breaking out of the Warren County Jail. He was captured at gunpoint Saturday evening after attempting to fool the Ecklunds into thinking he was a camper.
The $2,000 reward comes courtesy of Warren County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is a program that provides monetary rewards to those who help law enforcement solve crimes.
Before Burham was apprehended, police said a total reward of up to $22,000 had been offered for information leading to his capture, with additional money coming from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals. Their awards may be presented at a later date.
Warren County Crime Stoppers President Gary Barnes will provide the Ecklunds with their $2,000 cash reward at 3 p.m. Tuesday. It’s not clear if their four-legged partner will also be in attendance.
