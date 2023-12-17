SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Fire Department responded to a fire at a Townhouse home on Sunflower Drive off Electronics Parkway in the Town of Salina on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17.

One person was home in their unit where the fire happened when it broke out, but they escaped. Firefighters did rescue a dog from the Townhouse, and the dog is okay, Liverpool Deputy Fire Chief Matt Manley said.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was in between the first and second floors. They were able to put out the fire, but the part of the Townhouse where the fire started is heavily damaged, according to Manley.

Manley also said the owner was complaining about electrical issues before the fire happened.

No one was injured by the fire, and the people living in both parts of the Townhouse are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Firefighters from Liverpool, Moyers Corners, Mattydale, North Syracuse, Clay, Fairmount and Solvay all responded to the fire.

Photos from the fire can be seen below: