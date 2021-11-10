DOH: Kids COVID vaccination data coming

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be getting closer as government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2021 began deliberating whether there’s enough evidence that the shots are safe and effective for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Department of Health (DOH) said information on the number of kids who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be available with other demographic information in the near future. The state and counties have been eager to get kids 5-11 vaccinated since the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s pediatric dose for emergency use a week ago.

The DOH said once the information is available and can be confirmed it will be added to the state’s Demographic Vaccination Data website. The site already has the percentage of kids ages 12-15 and teens/young adults ages 16-25 on it.

Ages 12-15 are the least fully vaccinated population statewide (57.6%) and ages 16-25 are the second least vaccinated (66%). Both age groups are neck and neck in the Capital Region with 58.8% of 12-15-year-olds and 58.7% of 16-25-year-olds fully vaccinated, as of November 9.

That doesn’t hold true for every Capital Region county. Albany, Greene, and Saratoga Counties have a higher percentage of 12-15-year-olds (respectively 61.3%, 45.1%, and 66.8%) vaccinated than 16-25-year-olds (respectively 46%, 42.6%, and 63.5%).

Below is a look at the percentage of 12-15-year-olds and 16-25-year-olds fully vaccinated and who have received one dose in local counties.

Fully vaccinated

12-15-year-olds 16-25-year-olds Albany 61.3% 46.0% Columbia 50.3% 60.6% Fulton 28.8% 43.8% Greene 45.1% 42.6% Montgomery 35.5% 56.2% Rensselaer 51.4% 63.5% Saratoga 66.8% 63.5% Schenectady 62.6% 72.9% Schoharie 37.8% 40.3% Warren 53.3% 72.0% Washington 45.9% 52.0% Source: New York’s Demographic Vaccination Data website

Received one dose