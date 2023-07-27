DOLGEVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Dolgeville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager that has been missing since Saturday, July 1.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Ionna Ackler, who has been missing since the beginning of the month. According to police, Ackler may have traveled to Schenectady and is believed to be with a male companion. Police say that while they have been in contact with Ackler, they do not have visual confirmation of her location.

Photo/Missing Persons Card Courtesy of Dolgeville Police Department

A statewide bulletin has been posted regarding Ackler’s whereabouts and will remain in effect until Dolgeville Police make visual and in-person contact with her.

Ackler is five feet, three inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Ackler’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543. You may also contact the Dolgeville Police Department at 315-429-8231 or 315-429-8183.