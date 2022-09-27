HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Dolgeville woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for more than six months.

According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 29-year-old Asha Bonavita of Dolgeville, NY allegedly received more than $3,800.00 in fraudulent benefits over a period of 6 months.

Asha Bonavita has been arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

After being processed, Bonavita was arraigned and released on her own recognizance. She was then issued tickets to appear in front City of Little Falls Court in the future.