BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Donald Reinhoudt, a Chautauqua County native who became World’s Strongest Man during his Hall of Fame powerlifting career, died Monday in a single-car crash in the Town of Pomfret, county officials confirmed. He was 78.

Reinhoudt, born in Brocton, set 36 world records in powerlifting and claimed the CBS World’s Strongest Man title in 1979 after placing second the year before. Among his numerous inductions, Reinhoudt joined the World Powerlifting Hall of Fame in 1998, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, and was named one of the Top 10 All-Time Strongman of the 20th Century by the International Powerlifting Federation.

Later serving as director of the Chautauqua County Youth Bureau for 28 years, the former football, basketball and track athlete at Fredonia High School displayed his uncommon strength in motivational speeches after his athletic career.

“I will remember Don for his heart, which was as big as the rest of his body,” said PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County executive, in a news release. “He was a true ambassador for Chautauqua County.”

Reinhoudt set amateur world records by squatting 935 pounds, deadlifting 885 pounds and bench pressing 626 pounds, according to the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame. Reinhoudt’s strongman feats, as cited in the Guiness Book of World Records, included a 520-pound teeth lift, 2,550-pound car lift, 20,000-pound truck pull, 10,000-pound train pull.

Watch some of Reinhoudt’s most impressive strongman achievements in this video shown during his GBSHOF induction.