SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Transportation has set a date to reopen the normally busy ramp from I-81 northbound to Old Liverpool Road, NewsChannel 9 is the first to report.

The ramp, exit 24B, is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. It returns direct access to the Town of Salina and the Village of Liverpool from I-81.

Exit 24A, the ramp from I-81 northbound to Onondaga Lake Parkway, will remain closed.

As part of an announcement addressing the increasing number of trucks hitting the CSX railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway in the Town of Salina, the DOT had previously said it would not reopen the ramp to Onondaga Lake Parkway for an indefinite period of time as engineers study the traffic pattern.

Both ramps were closed in April for what the DOT described as bridge deck and joint repairs.

The DOT used the closure to install enhanced signage warning truck drivers of the incoming low railroad bridge.

The ramps were also closed from mid-July to mid-October in 2022.