ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a Downtown building was evacuated Wednesday morning after an explosive device damaged a group of mailboxes in a hallway.

Authorities say officers, including the Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad, responded to 87 N. Clinton Avenue just after 7 a.m. for the report of criminal mischief to mailboxes in the building.

Police say an explosive device damaged a group of mailboxes located in a common hallway. Officials say there were no injuries reported, adding that the damage was limited to that group of mailboxes and that no further explosive devices were located.

Officials say although Catholic Charities Family and Community Services is among the tenants in the building, there is no current information to suggest they were the target of the explosive device.

Police say nearby Pleasant Street was temporarily closed off to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while officers investigated.

Police say the situation remains under investigation by the RPD, the Arson Task Force, and the United States Postal Service.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.

Happening now members of @RochesterNYPD bomb squad are on Pleasant Street in Rochester. I’ve seen them entering the Catholic family Center building. I’ll update whe I get more information @News_8 pic.twitter.com/yFOsvTiJW3 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 26, 2022

