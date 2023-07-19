SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Downtown Syracuse will come alive next weekend for the Syracuse Arts and Crafts Festival during ArtsWeek.

ArtsWeek is a celebration of the arts that features programming from area arts and cultural organizations throughout Downtown Syracuse. This will be the city’s 52nd annual Arts and Crafts Festival, scheduled for July 28 through July 30.

Highlights from ArtsWeek include the Berkshire Bank Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival in Clinton Square, the Montgomery Street Collective Craft Show and the return of Stay Fresh Chalk Jam! on Montgomery Street.

The Arts and Crafts Festival will be held at the intersection of East Onondaga, East Jefferson and Montgomery Streets with artists, craftspeople, street performers and strolling musicians attending.

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse, Inc. and M&T Bank have partnered this year to present the festival which will have summer refreshments for all and a variety of ceramics, sculptures,

photography, painting, woodwork, jewelry, clothing and more for people to buy.

At the festival, 150 of the nation’s most talented artists, representing 19 states and Canada, will attend. For a full list of participating artists and a preview of their work, visit the festival website.

“Artist and families alike look forward to this festival every year and tell us this is one of their favorite summer traditions.” said Merike Treier, executive director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, Inc. “We hope that while people are enjoying the festival, they make a day out of being in the heart of our city. This weekend is the perfect time get out and explore all that Downtown Syracuse has to offer as a destination.”

The festival is scheduled to run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. You can find the entertainment schedule here.

“This event really showcases the vibrancy of our community and all that it offersfrom an arts and culture perspective, and we are so excited to be able to support events that highlight our thriving city center,” said Steve Gorczynski, CNY Regional President of M&T Bank. “We can’t wait to celebrate the 52nd annual Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival!”