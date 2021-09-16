Draft maps posted for New York State voting districts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission has released its draft maps for voting districts. Lines are redrawn every ten years after the Census is complete.

In a move that was unexpected by some, the Commission put together two different sets of maps. Jeffrey Wice, Professor and Senior Fellow at New York Law School’s Census and Redistricting Institute, says the State Constitution tasks the Commission with releasing a draft map by September 15, but they were unable to do that.

“Instead, the Democratic and Republican sides released maps of their own,” Wice said. In the coming weeks, the Commission will hold a second round of hearings across the state to receive input on the drafts.

Wice says the Commission’s job will then be to send a final map to the legislature by January 1. If they can’t come to an agreement, Wice says, “They are supposed to send the maps with the most number of votes—which could be one plan with five votes, the Democratic one, and another plan from the Republicans with five votes—and that will leave it up to the legislature to draw a map of its own.”

If it gets to the point where it’s up to the legislature, the governor would have to sign off on it.

Take a look at the maps below, with the Democratic maps on the left and the Republican maps on the right. Visit the Commission’s website to see the suggested districts in greater detail or submit feedback.

Congressional Districts

State Senate Districts

Assembly Districts