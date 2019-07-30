Driver inexperience, distractions believed factors in Allegany County crash that killed four teens

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An SUV which crashed in a remote location in Allegany County was going as fast as 60 miles an hour when it hit an embankment, according to New York State Police.

Four of the five passengers died. Rebecca Earner, 16; Ambra E. Eddleton,16; Justin D. Carpenter, 14; and Krystin Wolfanger, 14, were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth teen, 16-year-old Kelsi Bird, was according to troopers the only one wearing a seatbelt.

All were from Dansville, Livingston County.

State Police said Monday that inexperience behind the wheel was one of the biggest contributing factors in the crash in the town of Burns. As the vehicle headed along County Route 13C and approached a T with a stop sign at another road, troopers said it continued to go straight, crossed the road and crashed into an earthen embankment and a tree.

Troopers said there were reports of fog in the area, and distractions in the vehicle may have also been contributing factors.

Tina Peaty organized an event Sunday at Babcock Park for student and community members. The group covered the sidewalk with inspiration chalk messages and drawings, before releasing lanterns into the air, one for each of the victims.

Kelsi Bird, the sole survivor, was taken by helicopter to a Rochester hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

GoFundMe pages have been established for three of the victims: