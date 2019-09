U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $106,666.66 in federal funding for the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department in St. Lawrence County. The funding was allocated through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) and will be used to replace 14 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) devices with spare bottles and masks, which help firefighters breathe clean air. The department’s current SCBAs are more than 15 years old.

“It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the equipment they need to stay safe on the job,” said Senator Schumer. “Our first responders in St. Lawrence County are our local heroes and our first line of defense for safety and security. By allowing the courageous firefighters of the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department to purchase new breathing equipment, this grant will help ensure their health and safety in any emergency.”