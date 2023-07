SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was called to Destiny USA this morning for a feathery rescue.

Firefighters from Truck 2 worked with Syracuse Police to pull these ducklings from a sewer.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

Syracuse Fire says that the ducklings were led to a safer area before being reunited with mom!

“Great work by all involved!” stated the Syracuse Fire Department in a Twitter post this morning.