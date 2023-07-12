SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to get rid of your old TV’s, computers and laptops? Sunnking Electronics Recycling is allowing Central New Yorkers to do just that, and it’s free.

Local electronics recycler, Sunnking, is hosting a free recycling event in East Syracuse on August 5 at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the ESMCHS parking lot.

According to Sunnking, the recycling company collects an average of 214,000 pounds of electronics per event.

Residents interested in attending the event can register here for a dedicated 15-minute drop-off appointment window.

Courtesy of Sunnking

Those who can’t attend the August recycling session can head to Sunnking’s October 14 recycling event at the Great Northern Mall parking lot in Clay.

Recyclers who cannot attend the events are encouraged to use Sunnking’s free partner site drop-off locator for year-round collection site availability.