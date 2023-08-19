BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the most recognizable figures in this city’s sports culture will join Sabres alumni to celebrate Hockey Night at Buffalo’s downtown ballpark.

Earl Howze Jr., better known as the Earl of Bud, the beer vendor who dazzled fans with his dance routines at Memorial Auditorium and Buffalo’s baseball stadium, will make his first appearance in six summers Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons’ Hockey Night promotion also will feature former Sabres star Danny Gare throwing out the first pitch, and pregame autograph signings with Rhett Warrener and Matthew Barnaby.

The Bisons memorialized Rick Jeanneret with a pregame video on the scoreboard tonight. Saturday is Hockey Night at Buffalo's downtown ballpark with RJ tribute video narrator Danny Gare scheduled to throw out first pitch.

The Bisons also plan to hold Sabres-themed giveaways each inning, with fans having the opportunity to baseballs singed by Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch, along with tickets to the Sabres’ opening night game. The team also will auction off signed baseball jerseys fashioned to look like Sabres’ sweaters that players will wear for Saturday night’s game.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. prior to the autograph signing, and Buffalo’s game against the Rochester Red Wings will start at 6:05 p.m.