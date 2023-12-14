DEERFIELD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A three-car accident in the town of Deerfield in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 14 has sent two people to the hospital.

Oneida County Sheriffs responded to the accident on State Route 8 in the town of Deerfield just before 7 am on Thursday, December 14. Upon their arrival, police learned that the driver of the first car — 24-year-old Alexander Johnson of Hattiesburg, Mississippi — was traveling northbound on State Route 8, when he got behind the second driver — 35-year-old Evens Anlius of Randolph, Massachusetts.

According to officers, Johnson tried to pass Anlius on the left side of the roadway. In doing so, Johnson lost control of his vehicle and struck Anlius’ vehicle. As he did so, Johnson’s vehicle struck another vehicle head on, being driven by 58-year-old Richard Garrett of Utica.

The accident temporarily shut down State Route 8 between Roberts Road and Walker Road while the scene was investigated. Both Garrett and Anlius were transported to Wynn Hospital for complaints of back and leg pain.

Johnson was issued citations following the investigation, returnable to Deerfield Town Court at a later date.

The Oneida County Sheriffs were assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, the Deerfield and Barneveld Fire Departments, Kunkel and Kuyahoora Ambulance, and the New York State Department of Transportation