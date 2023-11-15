CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Nov. 15, around 2:20 a.m. a call went out to 911 that there was a fire in the roof of a large two-story building at 5 Kings Gate West Apartments, in Camillus.

Two officers from the Camillus Police Department responded to the complex within minutes. Officers Julia Quinlan and Tyler Williams evacuated a total of 19 people from the building.

Courtesy of the Camillus Police Department.

The Red Cross was on-scene assisting families that were displaced by the fire.

The Camillus Police Department and Fairmount Fire Department were assisted by the Solvay Fire Department, North West Fire District, Liverpool Fire Department, Lakeside Fire Department, Marcellus Fire Department, Warners Memphis Fire Department and Onondaga Hill Fire Department.

According to the Camillus Police Department, the fire does not appear to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing at this time.