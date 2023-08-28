MADISON, Ohio (WIVB) — Not too far southwest of Erie, Pennsylvania, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake took place in Ohio.
The earthquake, which happened near the Lake Erie shoreline northeast of Cleveland, happened Sunday night around 10:43 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says it was estimated to be five kilometers deep, give or take two kilometers.
Originally, the earthquake was reported as being magnitude 4.0, but it was later downgraded.
The USGS says it’s collected nearly 1,200 responses from people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and even western New York and Canada who claim to have felt the quake, even if to a weak degree.
Latest Posts
- Sept. 2: Morristown Fire Department golf tournament
- College student fatally shot while trying to enter wrong home in South Carolina: police
- Trump federal Jan. 6 case set for trial in March 2024
- Ramaswamy unveils foreign policy platform: ‘We will be Uncle Sucker no more’
- New York’s first battery energy storage project now operating