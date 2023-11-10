EASTWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 13 years, Doctor Joan Laura has been honoring the honorable. Every year for Veterans Day, she opens her office to patients who are all patriots.

“It’s my chance to give to the veterans who have given

so much and also to honor my father.” Dr. Joan Laura – Dentist, Eastwood Dental

Dr. Laura lets veterans pick between a free cleaning, filling, or having a tooth pulled.

She started holding the free dental event a year after her dad, Dr. John Laura, died.

Her father was a proud Korean War veteran. He was also a dentist for 15 years in the same office where she has her practice and holds this event.

“It’s very humbling for me and it’s an honor and a privilege,” she said. “I’m able to give to these veterans who have given so much more than I can give in a day’s worth of dentistry.”

For some of the veterans, it means more than they can put into words.

People like Juan Junco have been coming for at least six years.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Junco. “I realize how much of a cost and inconvenience it is for her business and everything. We just appreciate it very, very much.”

For others, like John Wright, this year is their first time coming, but it won’t be the last.

“It’s great that she does this, it’s wonderful and you know, to see people appreciate you is really a great thing,” said Wright.

Laura says it’s a small way to say a big thank you to our hometown heroes, the best way she knows how.