SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The sixth annual turkey dinner giveaway was hosted by the ED23 Foundation on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18.

The foundation, which was founded by former Syracuse Orange basketball player Eric Devendorf, gave away 500 turkeys to those in need.

40 to 50 volunteers came to the event held at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Central New York to help give out the turkeys.

“We want to help out people who need it, but we want to get the community involved, get them on board to help out so we can expand and help out even more people,” Devendorf said.

Photos of the event can be seen below: