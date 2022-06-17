ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has announced it will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming June 28, primary election. OAG will help troubleshoot voting issues during early voting and on Election Day.

The hotline is available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis or in-person at their polling place. Voters who experience problems should call (866) 390-2992. Problems can also be submitted via email or online form.

The telephone hotline will operate between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 26, and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, June 28 (Election Day).

OAG has taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required under the law. OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012.