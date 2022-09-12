QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year, SUNY Adirondack has new things in store for its current generation of students. Some of those things are aesthetic, like a renovated dining hall. Others add new skills to learn.

This year, the college is adding a new offering to its set of Workforce Development courses. A 12-week Electrical Maintenance Technician Bootcamp is being offered at the school starting this fall, and includes toolkits for students and OSHA Lockout Tagout certification.

“This is a great opportunity for interested individuals to receive hands-on training in a field that is in immediate need of skilled applicants,” said Caelynn Prylo, dean of Continuing Education and Workforce Innovation at SUNY Adirondack.

The Electrical Maintenance Technician Bootcamp teaches an introduction to AC and DC currents; measurement and scientific notation skills; mathematical conversions; safety protocol; equipment and communications training and more. It runs from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 27 – Dec. 12, at SUNY Adirondack’s Saratoga Center campus, 696 Route 9 in Wilton.

The program is one of three being offered as part of the college’s SUNY Reimagine Workforce Preparation Training Program, joining courses in sterile processing and Python data analytics. All three programs are 12 weeks long, and are specifically geared toward students ages 18 and older who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seeing participants successfully work toward their professional goals through the WRAP grant is exciting,” said Prylo. “The college is helping individuals improve their lives and developing a skilled workforce to meet the needs of regional employers.”

The trio of workforce programs is funded by an award from the United States Department of Education. The $18,067,845.02 award allowed the school to create the programs with no need for any additional funding sources.