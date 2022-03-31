Elmira College held its first-ever climate change teach-in, where students, staff, and faculty all came together in person and virtually.

The event featured exhibitions and panel discussions to help educate people on the effects of global warming and the impact that climate change has on the environment.

Assistant Prof. of Environmental Science, Trevor Browning, said he’s confident that the small changes people make now is a step in the right direction.

“Yes, I do.” “It will be difficult and likely quite expensive.” “It’s a very tall task, and it will take a lot of work, but it is a reality that we’re facing right now, and the students understand it, and I think a lot of the community members do as well.”

Browning said making lifestyle changes is one way you can help, and that if you are passionate about this issue, reducing consumption will help.