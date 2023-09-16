WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not gonna be a long long time until you’ll be able to see the Elton John tribute band at del Lago Resort and Casino.

The Rocket Man Show, a tribute to Elton John, is making a stop at del Lago’s Vine Showroom on Friday, September 29, and tickets are on sale now!

The show will start at 8:00 p.m. and all guests must be 21 and older to attend the show.

The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of must-see tickets in town and even “All About That Bass” megastar Meghan Trainor claims “You IS Elton!”

“Crash land into your seat with The Rocket Man Show, starring Scotsman Rus Anderson – Elton John’s official 70’s body double as featured in the Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour. Chosen by the man himself, Rus’ performance pilots a night of greatest hits, gorgeous costumes and fierce piano playing. Featured on E!’s Clash of the Cover Bands, Rus’ portrayal of Elton has been described as “amazing” by Jimmy Fallon and “phenomenal” by Queen’s Adam Lambert,” stated del Lago.

Additional information about The Vine Showroom and entertainment at del Lago is available on the venue’s website.