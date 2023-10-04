GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This afternoon, first responders from around the city will be at Glens Falls Hospital, going through a safety drill. Locals who pass by and notice a police presence don’t need to worry about an actual emergency taking place.

From 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the Glens Falls Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police will be at the hospital, joined by other local first responders. The organizations will be onsite in order to carry out an Incident Response Drill.

Incident Response Drills are often used to test safety systems and ensure that buildings can be evacuated or shelter reached in case of emergency. Drills are recommended on an annual basis.