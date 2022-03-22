ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The emergency propane legislation proposed by a local assemblyman is one step closer to the governor’s desk.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed the legislation after many Ferrellgas customers could not get their propane refills this winter. The legislation passed in the New York State Assembly on Monday. It now goes to the state Senate.

In years past, the legislation made its way through the Assembly but not the Senate.

“When those tanks go empty, this bill kicks in and it allows you to go to another supplier to get that essential supply, essential delivery that is going to keep you and your loved ones warm during these cold months,” Santabarbara said.

Santabarbara said the bill has a new sponsor in the Senate.