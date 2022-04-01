(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, despite lawmakers failing to pass a final version of the state budget on time, plans are already moving forward with one of the proposals that kept lawmakers from approving the budget by its deadline: the brand new $1.4 billion dollar stadium that will be home to the Buffalo Bills in western New York. Officials in Erie County say getting the proposal passed in the state budget will be one of the final hurdles before the process is turned over to county lawmakers.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz gives us an update on the next steps before officials break ground on the new stadium, which is slated to take place next spring. Poloncarz also shares with us why he feels it was so important to keep the Bills in Buffalo, and not lose them to another out of state market.

Also happening this week, a new law restricting the duration of solitary confinement in New York prisons is now in effect. Under the HALT Act, incarcerated individuals can spend no more than 15 days in solitary confinement. Yet while justice reform advocates are celebrating this win, correctional officers across the state are worried about the negative effects this will have on the safety of prison staff.

Mark DeBurgomaster of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, along with Jared Trujillo of the New York Civil Liberties Union join us to share insight into arguments both in favor, and against this newly enacted legislation.

