ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, former president Donald Trump faces four separate criminal indictments and a range of charges. The most recent is an indictment for criminal conspiracy for alleged actions to overturn election results in Georgia.

Paul DerOhannesian an Attorney with DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian, explained that the Attorney General’s decision to charge Donald Trump and 18 co-conspirators with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) brings new challenges.

He said only some acts can be brought as part of a RICO Conspiracy. He speculates that the Attorney General in Georgia likely brought this charge in order to “flip” a defendant to help the prosecution.

“That’s typically the purpose of bringing multiple defendants and especially 18, 19. You’re hoping that someone is going to flip and become your witness in the case. I don’t think that’s something; we have to guess too much at that. I think that’s very clearly the hopes there. Some of these individuals are very peripheral to the whole scheme and racketeering conspiracy.” Said DerOhannesian.

Also this week, artificial intelligence was once again at the top of mind for some as Zoom recently walked back its unpopular data collection policy. The popular video conferencing app will now as customer consent before using additional user data such as video and audio.

Levi Neuland, an A.I. expert and the Senior Vice President Of Digital Marketing At The Martin Group explained the need for regulation as A.I. continues to develop.

“We’re very much in the early stages of this entire A.I. revolution, and I think there’s room for a lot of interpretation and a lot of structure that needs to be put in place to make sure that what we’re doing with A.I. is really going to help us moving forward and not have a larger negative effect.”

