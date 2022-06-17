ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re discussing the latest polls on New York’s statewide primary races now that early voting has started. The early voting window for state and local races is open from June 18 to June 26. The actual date of the statewide primaries is June 28.

In a recent exclusive PIX11/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Gov. Kathy Hochul is heavily favored to win the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race and Congressman Lee Zeldin is favored to claim the Republican nomination. Gun violence and inflation remain top issues for voters of both parties, although there is disagreement about the underlying causes.

This week the Siena Research institute also unveiled a new poll gauging voters’ opinions on the candidates and the key issues heading into the race. Solomon Syed is joined by Siena Research Pollster Steven Greenberg to break down the results and how Governor Hochul is fairing heading into the primary. “While Hochul’s favorability rating has remained largely consistent throughout the year – between 44% and 46% of voters have viewed her favorably every month – her job performance and re-elect ratings both dipped in April and have both bounced back this month to about where they were in March,” Greenberg said.

To hear more about the results of the survey here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: