SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to 204 W. Brighton Avenue, also known as Brighton Food Mart, on June 19, for an armed robbery with injuries call around 10:50 p.m.

At the scene, two employees of the food mart told officers that the mart had been robbed.

From the investigation, it was revealed that two suspects went into the store, both armed with handguns.

According to police, the suspects demanded money from the register, and one of the suspects hit one of the store employees in the head with his gun. The employee who was struck was treated on-scene for a laceration to the back of the head.

Once the suspects robbed the mart, they fled.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.