GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all bacon and beer lovers, we’ve got just the thing for you. The Gloversville Recreation Commission is hosting Bacon and Brew Fest on Saturday, September 16 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion in Gloversville.

The City of Gloversville says a beer garden with four vendors will sell alcoholic beverages while attendees can enjoy live music. Food vendors will also offer their full menus offering bacon specials that you can eat under the pavilion or in the beer garden.

The beer garden vendors being offered are:

• Stump City Brewing

• Nine Pin Cider Works

• Mean Max Brew Works

• Frog Alley Brewing

Live music will be performed by:

• Ozoner Band (4:00-5:30 p.m.)

• Old Tall Buildings (5:45-7:15 p.m.)

• Tame The Rooster (7:30-9:00 p.m.)