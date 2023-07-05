SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The summer-long cycling series is back along the historic Erie Canal, “Beers, Bikes and Barges” returns for its summer-series on July 6!

Starting on July 6 at 6:00 p.m. and running every Thursday throughout the summer until August 24, the event offers participants an immersive 90-minute guided cycling tour through collaborations with cultural sites and breweries across the state.

Bikers will get featured community tours followed by a delightful drink at a partner brewery.

“The Erie Canal Museum is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with cultural sites and breweries across the state. We invite the community to join us at ‘Beers, Bikes and Barges,’ a captivating, summer-long cycling series along the historic Erie Canal. This engaging initiative aims to showcase the rich history of the Erie Canal, the Empire State Trail, and the diverse breweries found throughout New York State,” stated the Erie Canal Museum.

Each event in the series will include a cycling tour of the featured community followed by a drink at a partner brewery. On the July 13 series, the museum is visiting the Talking Cursive Brewing Company in Syracuse.

“Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a cycling aficionado, or simply looking for an exciting way to spend your summer evenings, this series offers something for everyone,” stated the Erie Canal Museum.

Registration for the series is $25 and covers the first drink at the partnering brewery. The money raised from the tour will help support both the Erie Canal Museum and the cultural organization associated with that week’s highlighted community.

Through participating in the tour, bikers can contribute to the preservation and promotion of the local heritage and culture.

“Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to explore the Erie Canal’s vibrant history, revel in the beauty of the Empire State Trail, and savor the flavors of Upstate New York’s renowned breweries,” stated the Erie Canal Museum.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Erie Canal Museum’s website.