Erie Canalway photo contest winners announced

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 Erie Canalway photo contest winners have been announced. Judges selected 12 winners out of more than 300 entries.

The winning photos can be viewed online and will be featured in the 2022 Erie Canalway calendar. The calendar will be available for free at libraries, visitor centers, and by request beginning in December.

“These remarkable images showcase the beauty, history, and diversity of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. They remind us that the NYS Canal System is a national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

Below are the first place winner photos.

The contest winners:

Classic Canal

First Place, Heaven Splits (Adams Basin) by Joe Pompili, Spencerport, NY

Second Place, Lock 56 (Lyons) by Cory Reynolds, Lyons, NY

Third Place, Fall Colors (Lockport) by Jeff Tracy, Lockport, NY

Canal Communities

First Place, Canal Evening (Pittsford) by Christopher Cove, Pittsford, NY

Second Place, Hope (Brockport) by Kyle Preston, Holley, NY

Third Place, Blanket of White (Pittsford) by Gary Eisenhart (Pittsford), NY

Along the Trail

First Place, Room for More (Tribes Hill) by Stefanie Obkirchner, Amsterdam, NY

Second Place, Medina Falls Sunrise (Medina) by Neil Ferguson, North Tonawanda, NY

Third Place, Finding True North (Amsterdam) by Adam Fine, Liverpool, NY

On the Water

First Place, Winter Sunset (Ganargua Creek*) by Susan Lynch, Lyons, NY

Second Place, Lil Diamond III (Herkimer) by Cliff Oram, Ilion, NY

Third Place, Fall Crew (Pittsford) by Christopher Cove, Pittsford, NY

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor spans more than 500 miles across upstate New York and includes the present-day Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals. It is home to more than three million New Yorkers.