SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Upstate Foundation received a surprise on Wednesday, Oct. 11, as a donation of nearly $2 million was made from the estate of a former Syracuse City School teacher who died two years ago.

Marilyn Miller’s estate donated the funds to the foundation. Just last year, the Upstate Foundation received a $600,000 legacy gift from Miller’s estate. Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital named the pediatric and adolescent unit in memory of Miller and her parents after the $600,000 gift.

Upstate Hospital says Miller wanted her money to be used particularly for helping children who are facing illness.