SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to the 2000 block of S. Salina St. last night, Sept. 6, around 8:06 p.m. for a shooting with injuries call.

At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old man shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital, and expected to survive.

According to SPD, an officer found a bullet projectile in the road at the scene and a home that had been struck by gunfire.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.