SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Black Women’s Expo was held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Everson Museum of Art in downtown Syracuse, celebrating businesses owned by Black women.

Attendees were able to shop a wide range of beauty, wellness, fashion and lifestyle brands and products.

Live music was featured at the expo from saxophonist J. White, along with artwork from Black women artists.

People also had the chance to sit in on educational seminars and panels and listen to Black women entrepreneurs.

The event was free and open to the public.