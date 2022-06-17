LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s summer in the Lake George region. The village has started up its Friday night free concert series – including one this Friday in support of the family affected by a motorcycle crash on Route 9 last Sunday. Charles R. Wood Park is lining up its own music festival series.

Find out where to catch free community concerts and full festival weekends alive this summer, starting with weekly music daily by the lake through parts of the summer. The following list may be subject to change, as more events are added.

Musical Mondays

Each Monday from July 11 – Aug, 29. Bobbie Dick & Susie Q perform kid-friendly free shows.

Tuesday Tribute Concert Series

Jonathan Newell leads a concert series paying tribute to different bands and musical styles. Shows run every Tuesday from July 5 – Aug. 30.

Lake George Arts Project Wednesday concerts

A free concert series at 7 p.m. at Shepard Park. This year’s lineup includes bands from Nashville, New Jersey and Boston, as well as several local acts. The lineup includes:

July 6 Annie & the Hedonists

July 13 Albert Cummings

July 20 Cold Chocolate

July 27 The Twangtown Paramours

Aug. 3 The Outcrops

Aug. 10 Time for Three

Aug. 17 Zikina

Aug. 24 The Red-Haired Strangers

Aug. 25 (bonus Thursday concert) Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra Fireworks to follow

Aug. 31 The McKrells



Lake George Community Band

The Lake George Community Band gives free weekly concerts on Thursdays, starting at 8 p.m. Each concert is followed by a fireworks show. The band plays the Shepard Park Bandstand every Thursday from June 30 – July 28.

Fridays at the Lake Summer Concert Series

A free concert series at Shepard Park in downtown Lake George. Music plays every Friday night. Concerts include food trucks, a beer and wine tent, and face painting and bounce houses. Each show is pet-friendly.

June 10 EB Jeb + Blue Moon

June 17 Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra + The Stony Creek Band All beverage sale proceeds go toward the family of victims of Sunday’s motorcycle crash on Route 9

June 24 Ten Most Wanted + Jacquelin Mignot and the Family Band

July 1 Soul Session + Yellow Dog

July 8 The Refrigerators + Jett Screamer

July 15 New York Players + Tumblin Dice

July 22 Grand Central Station + The Ultimates

Aug. 5 Skeeter Creek + Bluz House Rockers

Aug. 12 TS Ensemble + The Ultimates

Aug. 19 No concert this weekend

Aug. 26 Vivid from Connecticut + Jonathan Newell Band

Sept. 2 Kick + The Schmooze



Rockin’ for Ronald music festival

A two-day benefit show at Shepard Park in Lake George. The show benefits Krantz Vacation Cottage, a site opened in 2021 by Ronald McDonald House. Krantz Cottage provides a home away from home to families with children living with cancer or other illnesses. Admission is free. Proceeds come from craft, food and beverage sales.

Saturday, Aug. 6 3 p.m. – Dirty Harris 5 p.m. – The Newells 7:30 p.m. – Reelin’ In the Years

Sunday, Aug. 7 1:30 p.m. – Jacquelin Mignot & the Family Band 4 p.m. – Last Left Band 6:30 p.m. – New York Players



Rock the Lake 2022

A one-day classic hits concert at Charles R. Wood Park. Tribute bands play classics by Kiss, Journey, Dave Matthews Band, Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks and more. Admission is $29 for general admission, $49 for VIP.

Lake George Music Festival

Lake George’s annual, weeklong classic music festival returns this August. Performers visit the region from across the U.S., and internationally. All performances are located at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry, and come with festival admission or at a cost of $20 at the door, unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 7:30 p.m. Opening night at Shepard Park Amphitheater, featuring Time for Three and the Lake George Music Festival Orchestra Free to all

Thursday, Aug. 11 7:30 p.m. Robert Schumann, Piano Quintet, Op. 44

Friday, Aug. 12 7:30 p.m. Beethoven, String Quartet No. 14 in C# minor, Op. 131

Saturday, Aug. 13 7:30 p.m. Franz Schubert, Octet in F major, D.803

Sunday, Aug. 14 1 p.m. Piano Mania – artists perform solo, 4-hand, 6-hand and 8-hand

Monday, Aug. 15 7:30 p.m. Johannes Brahms, Piano Quintet, Op. 34

Tuesday, Aug. 16 7:30 p.m. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Quintet in E-flat major, K.452

Wednesday, Aug. 17 7:30 p.m. P.I. Tchaikovsky Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70

Thursday, Aug. 18 1 p.m. Rhythm Method, performances from the Lake George Music Festival Composer’s Institute

Friday, Aug. 18 7:30 p.m. Final concert: Bela Bartok Romanian folk dances, Sergei Rachmaninoff symphonic dances, as well as the world premiere of Pascal Le Boeuf’s new double concerto



Adirondack Independence Music Festival

A three-day music festival closing out the summer at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons on Labor Day Weekend from Sept. 2-4. Tickets for the weekend cost $175 for general admission, or $325 for VIP. Showtimes for specific bands are TBA. Bands coming include: