THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every fall, the rural Thurman community welcomes visitors to its farms during the annual Thurman Farm Tour. On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Thurman Fall Farm Tour kicks off for another year of home-grown adventure.

The Thurman Fall Farm Tour features a map of farms offering a look at what they do – often with a chance to get up close and personal with goats, pigs, and other animals. Other attractions include maple sugaring, a mushroom farm with wild plant trails, and a farmer’s market. The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. across all sites.

A location map for the 2023 Thurman Fall Farm Tour. (Photo: Town of Thurman)

The list of participating farms includes:

Blackberry Hill Farm 15 Mud St. Open farm stand, breads, meats, coffee, as well as wood-fired pizza and Bavarian pretzels

Candy Mountain Ron Potter Road Maple syrup and pancake mix packages for sale alongside a “learning line” where visitors can learn about the maple syrup sugarhouse process

Cranewood Estate 76 Buckley Road Hayrides, bonfires, and beverages

Martin’s Lumber & Lucyann’s Artistry 280 Valley Road Mushroom walks at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. Artisan market featuring a barn full of art by a variety of artists Self-guided tree walks

Mud St. Maple 269 Mud St. Maple syrup, coffee, maple walnuts, granola, BBQ sauce and more Lunch options like maple chili, hot dogs, donuts, and candy apples Kids activities include leaf rubbings, scavenger hunt, leaf identifications, nature walks

Nettle Meadow Farm 484 South Johnsburg Road Tours include horses, mini-horses, mini-donkeys, pigs, goats, sheep, peacocks, llamas, Scottish highland cows, and barn cats Cheese samples, coffee, pumpkin cheese muffins $20 lunch including macaroni and cheese, bratwurst, cabbage, garlic mashed potatoes, pumpkin soup, salads, cheesecake squares, apple cider

Toad Hill Maple Farm 137 Charles Olds Road Sugar house tours maple cookies, wagon rides, covered bridges, product sampling

Valley Road Maple Farm 190 Valley Road Tours and open gift shop

Whitefield’s Farm 95 Mountain Road Tractor-drawn hay rides, pumpkin painting, and sausage samples Tour of a 1940s stone barn

Windy Ridge Farm 52 Elmer Wood Road Homemade ice cream, Minnie the pony, geese, and honey bees



Other area attractions open for the day include Revolution Rail, TEF Braids Manufacturing & Outlet, and the Thurman Quilt Show. Gas stations are scarce in the Thurman area, so it’s recommended to fuel up before making the trip.