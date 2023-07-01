LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer is in full swing in the Lake George area. From fireworks to craft festivals, it’s the busiest time of year at the Queen of American Lakes. Find out some great ways to spend it.

Ongoing

Adirondack Theatre Festival: “The Last Wide Open” Showtimes until Saturday, July 8 A “Groundhog Day” style romantic comedy written by Audrey Cefaly Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

West Mountain Farmers Market Sundays, June 4 – Sept. 3 Weekly summer farmers markets at West Mountain West Mountain, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury

Warrensburg Summer Concert Series Wednesdays, June 21 – Sept. 13 July bands include Rugged Country, Marty Wendell, Whisky River, Stone Mountain Band Town Recreation Field Pavilion, Library Avenue, Warrensburg



4th of July weekend, Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4

Lake George Steamboat Company fireworks cruises 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday on the Minnie Ha-Ha; 9:10 p.m. Saturday on the Mohican; 9:10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday on the Lac du Saint Sacrement Cruises to see fireworks over the lake, with cocktails and snack bar running on each boat; cruises are about 1 hour, 15 minutes Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George

Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Saturday-Tuesday, July 1-4 Various Independence Day weekend events including food trucks, vendors, fireworks and rides Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park, 137 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga

July 4th fireworks at The Great Escape Sunday-Tuesday, July 2-4 Fireworks celebrations at The Great Escape amusement park Six Flags Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive, Queensbury

Bolton Art & Craft Festival 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 1-2 Up to 25 artisans selling wares Bolton Landing Farmers Market, 5 Cross St., Bolton Landing

Glens Falls Symphony Summer Pops Concert & Fireworks 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 3 Family-friendly summer concert and fireworks for Independence Day Crandall Park, 598 Glen St., Glens Falls

Wiawaka Fourth of July BBQ 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 Annual cookout, $25 day pass for adults, $16 for just BBQ and fireworks Wiawaka Center for Women, 3778 Route 9L, Lake George

Bolton Landing fireworks 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 Free fireworks in Bolton Landing Rogers Memorial Park, 4928 Lakeshore Drive, Bolton Landing

Lake George fireworks 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 Fireworks over the water in the village of Lake George, visible from across the waterfront Shepard Park and Lake George waterfront, Lake George



Wednesday, July 5

Wooden Boat Cruise-a-Thon 9:30 – 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 Inaugural boat fest with a fleet of wooden boats cruising from Dunham’s Bay to Elizabeth Island on Lake George Dunham’s Bay, Lake George

History presentation: The Native Nations Who Called Lake George Home 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 A presentation on Native American life in the Lake George region, presented by the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and the French & Indian War Society at Lake George Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George



Weekend of July 7-9

Chestertown Summerfest Saturday, July 8 Annual free festival and fireworks Chester Town Hall, 6307 Route 9, Chestertown

Second Saturday Flea at the Shirt Factory 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Monthly flea market on the second Saturday in June, July and August The Shirt Factory, corner of 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls

Battle of Carillon Commemoration 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Reenactment of the 1758 Battle of Carillon at Fort Ticonderoga Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga

Rock the Dock Music Festival 4-11 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Annual music festival at Lake George Steamboat Company, with proceeds benefitting Krant Cottage and American Legion Post 374; $35 tickets for ages 16 and up, $10 for 15 and under Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George



Weekend of July 14-16

Adirondack Theatre Festival: “Pump Up the Volume” Friday-Sunday, July 14-16 Part of the Adirondack Theatre Festival Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls



Weekend of July 21-23

GEMFest 2023 Friday-Saturday, July 21-22 Two days of live music and live art in downtown Glens Falls, with a Friday evening lineup at The Queensbury Hotel and Saturday at The Shirt Factory The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., and The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls

Lake George Box-Off Saturday, July 22 Boxing event, details TBA Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

Lake George Fun Festival Saturday-Sunday, July 22-23 A family fun festival in Lake George Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

Defiance & Independence at Fort William Henry Saturday-Sunday, July 22-23 A two-day reenactment of the 1777 siege of Ticonderoga Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga



Weekend of July 28-30