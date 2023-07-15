GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This August, the Washington County Fair brings a full week of agriculture, culinary delights, music, tractors and more in Greenwich. The fairgrounds fill up with life from Aug. 21-27 this year. Day passes to the fair are on sale online. Here’s what to expect for a fair time at the county fair.

Monday, Aug. 21 – Gates open at 5 p.m.

  • All Day
    • “Aggie” The Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
  • 5 p.m.
    • Official Opening of the Fair
  • 5:30 p.m.
    • Youth Dressage in the Horse Arena​
    • Culinary Arts and Hospitality in the CTE BOCES Tent
    • The Great Cookie Giveaway
  • 6 p.m.
    • The Greene Brothers in Entertainment Tent #1 w/ Special Guest Smokey Greene
  • 7 p.m.
    • Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby in the Motorsports Arena
  • 8 p.m.
    • The Greene Brothers in Entertainment Tent #1 w/ Special Guest Smokey Greene

Tuesday, Aug. 22

  • All Day
    • Bike Giveaway by Wash Co Youth Bureau in the Community Living Building
    • Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
    • Mini Farmers Market in the County Bounty Building
    • Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
  • 9 a.m.
    • Youth Dairy: All Breeds in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Youth Swine Show in the Swine Barn
    • Youth Rabbit Showmanship in the Rabbit Tent
    • Youth Dairy & Meat Goat Show in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
  • 10:00 a.m.
    • Military Appreciation in the Main Entertainment Tent
    • Fair Week Food Truck Corral Featuring Ty Taqueria
  • 10:30 a.m.
    • Youth Poultry Showmanship in the Poultry Barn
  • 11 a.m.
    • Storytime in Front of the Caboose provided by the Argyle Free Library
    • Open Poultry Show in the Poultry Barn ​
    • Best Dressed Pig in Pen in the Swine Barn
    • Open Ox Versatility Challenge in the Horse Arena
  • Noon
    • Catalyst Quartet on the Front Porch Stage
    • Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
    • Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
  • 12:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
    • Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
    • Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
  • 1 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Trade and Technical Demonstration in the CTE BOCES Tent
    • Glass Blower next to the Farm Museum
  • 1:30 p.m.
    • Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
  • 2 p.m.
    • Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
    • Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
  • 2:30 p.m.
    • Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
    • Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion 
    • Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
  • 3 p.m.
    • Draft Horse Demos in the Horse Arena
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
  • 4 p.m.
    • Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
    • Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
    • Draft Horse Drag of the Horse Arena
    • WCF Pro-Rodeo, Slack Rodeo in the Motorsports Arena
    • Auto-body Collision & Repair Demonstration in the CTE BOCES Tent
    • Craft Beverages by the Glass in the County Bounty Building Featuring Washington County Products​
  • 4:30 p.m.
    • Parade Class of Breeds in the Draft Horse Arena
  • 5 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​​
    • Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
    • Saddle Sisters Drill Team
    • Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
  • 6 p.m.
    • Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
    • Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
  • 6:30 p.m.
    • Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
  • 7 p.m.
    • Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena
    • WCF Pro-Rodeo in the Motorsports Arena​ Presented by the Painted Pony Rodeo
    • Talent Show in the Main Entertainment Tent
  • 7:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
  • 8 p.m.
    • Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent

Wednesday, Aug. 23

  • All Day
    • “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
    • Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
    • Farmers Market in the County Bounty
    • Niagara County Downunder
    • Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
  • 8 a.m.
    • Antique Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
  • 9 a.m.
    • Youth Dairy Showmanship in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Youth Sheep Show in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
    • Rabbit Show in the Rabbit Tent
    • Open Swine Show in the Swine Barn
  • 10 a.m.
    • Adirondack Fiddlers in the Main Entertainment Tent
    • Youth Poultry Show in the Poultry Barn
  • 11 a.m.
    • Auto Technology Demo in the CTE BOCES
    • Draft Horse Exhibition & Demos in the Horse Arena
  • Noon
    • Matt Donnelly on the Front Porch Stage
    • Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty​
    • Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage 
    • Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
  • 12:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
    • Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road 
    • Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
    • Open Class Dairy – Guernsey in the Show Tent
  • 1 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
    • Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
  • 1:30 p.m.
    • Adirondack Fiddlers in the Main Entertainment Tent
    • Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent 
  • 2 p.m.
    • Nipper Knolls in the Ag Center
    • Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers
    • Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
    • Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
  • 2:30 p.m.
    • Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent 
    • Chain Saw Artist in the Bluegate Area
    • Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
  • 3 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​
  • 4 p.m.
    • Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
    • Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
    • Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
  • 5 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
    • Early Childhood – CTE BOCES Tent
  • 5:30 p.m.
    • Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent 
    • Stewart’s Ice Cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center
  • 6 p.m.
    • Rooster Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn
    • Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road ​
    • Stock and Super Stock 4 WD Truck Pulls in the Motorsports Arena
    • Turkey Calling in the Sportsman Federation Building
    • Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
  • 6:30 p.m.
    • Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
    • Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
    • Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers
  • 7 p.m.
    • Whiskey River Band in the Main Entertainment Tent
    • Veggie Races in the Ag Center – Make your own veggie car
    • NBHA Barrel Racers
  • 7:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
  • 8 p.m.
    • Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent

Thursday, Aug. 24

  • All Day
    • “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
    • Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
    • Farmers Market in the County Bounty
    • Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
    • Niagara County Downunder
  • 8 a.m.
    • Antique Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
  • 9 a.m.
    • Open Class Dairy – Holstein in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Open Class Sheep Show in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
  • 11 a.m.
    • Storytime in Front of the Caboose provided by the Greenwich Free Library
    • Youth English Horse Show in the Horse Arena​​
    • Auto Technology Demo in the CTE BOCES
  • Noon
    • Kevin Warren on the Front Porch Stage on Broadway
    • Youth Beef Cattle Show in the Beef Barn
    • Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty​
    • Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
    • Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
  • 12:30 p.m.
    • Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road​
    • Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
  • 1 p.m.
    • Open Class Dairy – Guernsey in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
    • Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
  • 1:30 p.m.
    • Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
  • 2 p.m.
    • Bike Giveaway in the Main Entertainment Tent
    • Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
    • Insects Up Close with Aaron Gabriel in the Ag Center
    • Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers
    • Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
  • 2:30 p.m.
    • Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
    • Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
    • Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
  • 3 p.m.
    • Open Class Dairy – Milking Shorthorn in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​
  • 4 p.m.
    • Open Class Dairy – Other Registered Dairy Breeds in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
    • Pirate Man Dan on the Caboose Stage
    • Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
  • 5 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Early Childhood – CTE BOCES Tent
    • Draft Horse Drag of the Horse Arena
    • Zultar in the Broadway Picnic Pavilion
  • 5:30 p.m.
    • Stewart’s Ice Cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center
    • Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent
  • 6 p.m.
    • Bike Giveaway in the Main Entertainment Tent
    • Chainsaw Artist in the Bluegate Area
    • Aim High Canine Dogs on Bluebird Road
    • Youth Gymkhana in the Horse Arena
    • Rooster Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road ​
    • Youth Jr. Farmer Olympics in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Stock and SuperStock 4 WD Truck Pulls in the Motorsports Arena
  • 6:30 p.m.
    • Michael Goudeau in the Broadway Tent
    • Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
    • Kids Bike Raffle in the Entertainment Tent Supported by Fitzgerald Brothers
  • 7 p.m.
    • Wail-On Band in the Main Entertainment Tent
    • Veggie Races in the Ag Center – Make your own veggie car
    • Senior/Adult Farmer Olympics
  • 7:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
  • 8 p.m.
    • Jay Mattoli in the Broadway Tent

Friday, Aug. 25

  • All Day
    • “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center​
    • Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
    • Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
    • Farmers Market – County Bounty Building
    • Niagara County Downunder
  • 9 a.m.
    • Open Class Dairy- Jersey in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Open Dairy and Meat Goat in the Goat & Sheep Show Tent
  • 10 a.m.
    • Out-of-Field Tractor Pulls in the Motorsports Arena
  • 11 a.m.
    • Storytime in front of the caboose provided by the Pember Library
    • Open Beef Cattle Show in the Beef Barn
    • Youth Western Horse Show in the Horse Arena
    • Get Your Garden Questions Answered in the Ag Center
    • Graphic Design in the CTE BOCES TENT
  • Noon
    • Open Class Dairy- Ayrshire in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Zultar
    • Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty
  • 12:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd
  • 1 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
    • Pie Eating Contest Supported by Smiths Orchard Pies in the Entertainment Tent
    • Culinary Arts and Hospitality in the CTE BOCES Tent
    • Draft Horse Educational Demos in the Draft Tent
  • 2 p.m.
    • Insects Up Close with Aaron Gabriel in the Ag Center
    • Open Class Dairy- Brown Swiss in the Dairy Show Tent
  • 2:30 p.m.
    • Chain Saw Artist in the Blue Gate Area
  • 2:30 p.m.
    • Zultar
  • 3 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​
  • 4 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races
    • Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Building
  • 5 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage​
    • Horse Care in the CTE BOCES Tent
    • Zultar
  • 5:30 p.m.
    • Stewart’s Ice cream Cone Giveaway in the Ag Center
  • 6 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road ​
    • Milking Contest in the Dairy Show Tent
    • Peep Show (Best Dressed Chicken) in the Poultry Barn
    • Best Dressed Sheep & Goat in the Sheep/Goat Arena
  • 7 p.m.
    • Saddle Sisters Drill Team in the Horse Arena
    • Best Dressed Calf – Dairy & Beef in the Show Tent
    • Welding in the CTE Boces Tent
    • Out-of-Field Tractor Pulls in the Grandstand ​
  • 7:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd
  • 8 p.m.
    • Draft Horse Exhibition Under the Lights in the Horse Arena

Saturday, Aug. 26

  • All Day
    • “Aggie” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
    • Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum
    • The Big Push Birthing Center in The Dairy Show Tent. Witness the Miracle of Life and learn more about the Dairy Industry in Washington County
    • Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
    • Niagara County Downunder
    • Cattle Handling Tips and Tricks in the Hoosac Valley Exchange Booth
  • 9 a.m.
    • Youth Fiber Showmanship in the Sheep/Goat Barn
    • Draft Horse Demonstrations in the Horse Arena
    • Kids Pedal Tractor Pull in the Beef Show Ring
  • 10 a.m.
    • NED Milk Truck – Free Milk Samples
  • ​11 a.m.
    • Open Fiber Show in the Goat & Sheep Show Tent
  • Noon
    • Zultar
    • NYTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull in the Motorsports Arena ​
    • Craft Beverage Tastings in the County Bounty
  • ​​12:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road​
  • ​1 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
    • Early College Career Academy at the CTE BOCES Tent
  • 2 p.m.
    • Nipper Knolls in the Ag Center
    • Spinning Contest in the County Bounty
    • Chainsaw Artist
  • 2:30 p.m.
    • Zultar
  • ​3 p.m.
    • Open Gymkhana in the Horse Arena
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Culinary Demo in the CTE BOCES Tent​
  • ​4 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
    • Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty Building
    • Stone Boat Pull Demo
  • ​5 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Cosmetology in the CTE Boces Tent
    • Zultar
  • 6 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
    • Human Crowing Contest in the Poultry Barn
  • ​7 p.m.
    • Veggies Races in the Ag Center – Make your own Veggie Car
    • NYTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull in the Motorsports Arena​
  • 7:30 p.m.
    • Big Sky Country in the Entertainment Tent
    • Environmental Conservation and Forestry
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Rd
    • Youth Best Dressed Rabbit in the Rabbit Tent

Sunday, Aug. 27

  • All Day
    • “Aggie,” the Incredible Milking Cow in the Ag Center
    • Artisan Reenactors in the Farm Museum ​
    • The Big Push Birthing Center in The Dairy Show Tent Witness the Miracle of Life and learn more about the Dairy Industry in Washington County
    • Sportsman Federation Fishpole Giveaway and Scavenger Hunt
    • Niagara County Downunder
  • 9 a.m.
    • Open Horse Show in the Horse Arena​
    • Church Service in the Entertainment Tent 
  • 10 a.m.
    • Hospitality and Humanities Demo in the CTE BOCES Tent
    • Hill Country Cloggers in Entertainment #1
  • 11:30 a.m.
    • Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage
  • Noon
    • Book Reading and Author Signing  in the Ag Center “Princess Evalyn’s Magical Cows”
    • Parade of Youth (lead by Draft Horse & Wagon)
    • Lounge Lizards on the Front Porch Stage
    • Early Childhood in the CTE BOCES Tent
    • Zultar
  • ​12:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
  • 1 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Stoneboat Pull Demo
    • Blacksmith at the Farm Museum
    • Fleece to Shawl Event in the County Bounty
    • Washington County Farm Bureau Meet & Greet in the Ag Center
  • 2 p.m.
    • Chain Saw Artist
    • Sheep Shearing Demo in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
  • 2:30 p.m.
    • Zultar
  • 3 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
  • 3:30 p.m.
    • Kids Power Wheel Derby in the Motorsports Arena
  • 4 p.m.
    • Buffalo & Brandy at the Caboose Stage
    • Horticulture, Landscaping, and Floral Design in the CTE BOCES Tent
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
    • Sheep Shearing Demo in the Sheep & Goat Show Tent
  • 5 p.m.
    • Buffalo Barfield on the Caboose Stage
    • Demolition Derby in the Motorsports Arena
    • Chainsaw Auction in Entertainment Tent
    • Zultar
  • 6 p.m.
    • Livestock Auction in the Beef Arena Presented by the WCF Jr. Committee and Cambridge Valley Livestock
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road
  • 7:30 p.m.
    • Hot Dog Pig Races on Bluebird Road