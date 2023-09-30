LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Get your pumpkin-carving kits and look to the Queen of American Lakes for inspiration. October arrives this weekend, and the Lake George area has plenty of ways to enjoy Halloween and the weeks between now and then.

It’s not all spooky business. The Adirondack town of Thurman is hosting its annual Fall Farm Tours, and events like the monthly Second Saturday Flea at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory are humming along. Once you reach the end of the month, there are plenty of special places to take little ones trick-or-treating on and around the big night. Here’s everything happening around Lake George in October.

Monthlong and recurring events

Fight Fest at Six Flags Great Escape Every weekend Halloween-themed fun at The Great Escape, including scare actors, a maze, trick-or-treating for kids, and more The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive, Queensbury

Jack & Jill Pool Tournament Saturdays, Oct, 7, 14, 21, 28, noon registration, 1 p.m. tournament start time Weekly pool tournament 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek $10 admission

West Mountain Fall Festival Weekend 1: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 7-8; noon – 5 p.m. Weekend 2: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15, noon – 5 p.m. Wagon rides, chairlifts, mountaintop yoga, mountain biking, obstacle course, vendors, food, music Free admission, bring cash

BooTown Halloween Haunt Every weekend in October Haunted cemetery of scares and creepy clowns, with an interactive zombie hunt BooTown, 11225 Route 149, Fort Ann $20 per person



Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

Lake George Merchant Sidewalk Sales Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 Sales on the sidewalks of the village of Lake George Canada Street, Lake George

World’s Largest Garage Sale Friday-Sunday, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

27th annual Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 Saturday: 5K, 10K, kids fun run Sunday: Marathon, half marathon, 2- and 4-person relay 1068 Main St., Schroon Lake Register online

North Granville Hose 1st annual Food Truck and Craft Festival Sunday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Food trucks and crafts Station 42 North Granville Hose Co., 10209 Route 22, Granville



Thursday, Oct. 5

Lake George Fall Rummage Sale Thursday, Oct. 5, 3-7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 7, bag sale from 9-11 a.m. Clothes, household items, and more for sale at Caldwell Presbyterian Church Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George



Friday-Sunday, Oct. 6-8

Lake George Merchant Sidewalk Sales Friday-Sunday, Oct. 6-8 Sales around the village of Lake George Canada Street, Lake George

Thurman Fall Farm Tour Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Self-guided tour to farms around Thurman to taste food, buy goods, and experience autumnal Adirondack agriculture Town of Thurman

Stone Gate Golf Tournament Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Annual golf tournament with lunch, swag bag, prizes Queensbury Country Club, 907 NY-149, Lake George $300 registration per foursome

Opening night of Glens Falls Symphony Sunday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m. Opening night featuring mezzo-soprano MaryAnn McCormick Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls Tickets priced at $39, $33, or $26 depending on the tier

Fort Ann Renaissance Festival Friday-Sunday, Oct. 6-8, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Full ren faire including knights armory, market music, maypole dancing, knighting, scavenger quests, and more Moose Hillock Camping Resorts Lake George, 10366 Route 149, Fort Ann $12 for adults, $6 for children



Thursday, Oct. 12

Holiday Inn Harvest Bar Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 12-14, 5-9 p.m. Harvest bar with food and drink specials Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Route 9, Lake George



Friday-Sunday, Oct. 13-15

Second Saturday Flea at the Shirt Factory Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monthly flea market The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Walk benefitting Alzheimer’s research SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury Register online

Apple vs. Pumpkin Fall Throwdown Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Vendors selling apple- and pumpkin-centric food and drink; vote for your favorite and enter a carved pumpkin in a contest The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls

Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m. Polka music, beer garden, festive food, cornhole and more Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George $10 admission



Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22

ATV Weekend Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ATV rides over 10 miles of trails, including a ride up Deer Leap Mountain 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek Day passes priced at $25 for a single rider, $15 for a passenger, plus a $25 lunch special

Cauldron Cup Saturday, Oct. 21 7v7 soccer tournament for ages 7 to 14 Golden Goal Sports Park, 495 Goodman Road, Fort Ann



Friday-Sunday, Oct. 27-29