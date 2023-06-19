SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You have the chance this week to take a ride aboard a piece of living history.

The Commemorative Air Force’s World War II Air Power Tour is making a stop at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport this week.

One of the highlights, you can take a flight on the Boeing B-29 Superfortress ‘FiFi.’

Other aircraft that will be part of the tour include the B-24 Liberator ‘Diamond Lil,’ The P-51 Mustang, The PT-17 Stearman, the T-6 Texan, and the RC-45J Expediter.

Flights begin Wednesday June 21 and run through Sunday June 25.

To sign up for a tour, click here