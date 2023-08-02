SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Explore Bald Eagles, Ospreys and Great Blue Herons on Onondaga Lake with a two mile paddle along Nine Mile Creek with the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps.

The sunset paddle is on Thursday, August 10 and will allow kayakers to have two hours from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to explore Onondaga Lake’s recently restored wetlands, and other area birds and wildlife.

The Corps is an expanding organization of community volunteers who are contributing to restoration projects that are creating and improving wildlife habitats in the Onondaga Lake watershed.

“Onondaga Lake is an important stopover area for migratory shorebirds, songbirds and birds of prey during their long and impressive journey,” stated Chris Lajewski of Audubon New York.

At the sunset paddle, birding experts from Montezuma Audubon Center and Parsons will discuss how enhanced wetlands along the lakeshore can support the Onondaga Lake watershed and its value as an Important Bird Area.

Participants will launch from the Honeywell Canoe and Kayak Launch on Pumphouse Road in Syracuse, NY.

Guests can bring their own kayaks or rent solo kayaks to reserve in advance on a first come, first served basis. Life vests and paddles are included with the boat rental as well. Paddleboarders are also welcome.

Register for the event at Audubon New York’s website. The event will take place rain or shine.

If you have any additional questions, call 315-365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.